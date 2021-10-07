Former West Brom man Hal Robson-Kanu has had his say on contested Baggies striker Kenneth Zohore.

Robson-Kanu left West Brom after a five-year stint when his contract expired at the end of last season.

He’s without a club, but his former side are competing in the Championship under Valerien Ismael – they sit in 2nd-place going into this October international break.

The Baggies have scored 20 goals so far this season. Ismael though is seemingly lacking an out and out goal-scorer – Karlan Grant has four to his name in the Championship but Jordan Hugill and Zohore are yet to get off the mark.

Zohore has featured just twice in the league this term. He’s missed the last seven through injury now but Ismael claims he’s still part of his West Brom plans, and now Robson-Kanu has had his say on the 27-year-old:

“When Zohore works hard, he’s great! Just needs help in understanding what working hard consistently looks like,” (quoted by Birmingham Live).

Robson-Kanu was a useful striker during his time at The Hawthorns – he featured 154 times in all competitions for the club and scored 25 goals, including 10 in Championship as West Brom secured a 2nd-place finish in 2020.

Zohore though has undoubtedly struggled since his 2019 move from Cardiff City. He’s scored just three league goals for the club in 19 appearances to date.

He spent last season on loan with Millwall as West Brom were relegated from the Premier League, but Zohore spent most of the season on the sidelines and return to his parent club having scored twice in 17 league outings.

Ismael has a task on his hands in getting the best out of Zohore. If he can do that however, he could have a really prolific striker on his hands.