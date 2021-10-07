Former West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu says his summer exit from the club was ‘mutual’, and that he and ‘the owners had a different vision’.

Robson-Kanu, 32, has been a free agent since leaving West Brom upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

The Welshman has been without a club since. But he’s recently spoke out on social media saying that his exit from the club was a mutual decision, with Birmingham Live quoting:

“As much as I would have loved to have stayed, it was a mutual decision, the owners and myself had a different vision for the future.”

Robson-Kanu spent five seasons at The Hawthorns. He featured over 150 times for the club in all competitions and scored 25 goals, scoring 10 Championship goals in their 2019/20 promotion-winning season.

But last time round in the Premier League he was limited to 19 league outings. He scored two Premier League goals and proved a useful member of the squad, and his presence in the Baggies attack could well have been useful this time round too.

But citing ‘different visions’ with the Baggies owners, Robson-Kanu would leave the club and he’s since turned his attention of his business The Tuemeric Co.

It’s unclear whether he’ll return to football. The Welshman though remains an experienced name on the free market and at 32-years-old he could still have plenty of footballing years left ahead of him.

For West Brom, they’re somewhat light in the attacking department this season – Jordan Hugill is yet to make an impact and neither has Kenneth Zohore, with Karlan Grant having scored four Championship goals so far.

Valerien Ismael’s side sit in 2nd-place and resume their campaign with the visit of Birmingham City next week.