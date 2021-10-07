Leyton Orient pair Hector Kyprianou and Ruel Sotiriou will not be linking up with Cyprus’ U21s anymore, director of football Martin Ling has revealed.

Young Leyton Orient talents Hector Kyprianou and Ruel Sotiriou have both picked up international experience in Cypurs’ youth set-up over the past few years.

The pair have both featured for the young Cypriots and had been called up for action once again recently.

However, as revealed by Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling, both Kyprianou and Sotiriou have turned down the chance to feature for the U21s.

As quoted by the Newham Recorder, Ling confirmed that the Orient duo have turned down the chance to represent their country as it means they will miss too much action at club level.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m not sure if it has been said but Hector and Ruel have chosen that they don’t want to play for the under-21s anymore as it costs them so much of their football.

“They won’t be going.”

With the pair both remaining at the Breyer Group Stadium, it will be hoped that they can help Kenny Jackett’s side return to winning ways this weekend.

Barrow test

After falling to a dramatic defeat at the hands of Port Vale, Leyton Orient will be determined to get back on track with a victory over Barrow on Saturday.

Both Kyprianou and Sotiriou have been in and out of the starting XI somewhat in the early stages of the season, so they will be keen to impress and nail down a spot in Jackett’s side.

Turning down an international call-up could play an important role in that, with it giving the pair the opportunity to remain focused on club matters.