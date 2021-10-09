Nat Lofthouse is arguably Bolton Wanderers’ biggest legend and the only man with a statue outside the club’s stadium to celebrate what a great player he was for the club.

He made 452 league appearances during his career, scoring 255 goals all in the white of Bolton Wanderers. He also got 33 caps for England scoring an impressive 30 goals with one of the highest goals per game ratio of any England player.

During his time with England at the 1954 world cup he got the nickname the Lion of Vienna after his two goals against Austria.

Lofthouse won the FA Cup with Bolton in 1958 which ended up being his only major honour when he scored both goals in the Final which made up for the defeat in the 1953 FA Cup Final.

He was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall Of Fame in 2002 as one of the inaugural inductees alongside other footballing greats of the game.

