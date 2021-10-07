Fulham have confirmed the temporary departure of young goalkeeper Jacob Adams, who has linked up with non-league side Walton Casuals.

Despite the fact the transfer window is currently closed, EFL sides are still allowed to do business with non-league sides.

It allows clubs to offload young talents on temporary deals, which is exactly what Fulham have now done with young goalkeeper Jacob Adams.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, non-league side Walton Casuals have struck a deal to bring Adams in on a temporary basis.

The 20-year-old will spend the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign with the club, giving him the opportunity to pick up more first-team experience away from Craven Cottage as he looks to forge a career in the senior game.

It will be hoped that Adams can nail down a starting spot as he strives to further his development away from his parent club.

Jumping up to Fulham

Adams linked up with the Cottagers earlier this year, arriving in February after a successful spell on trial with the club while they were still in the Premier League.

The move marked a hefty jump up the football ladder, having spent his entire career prior in non-league.

He has previously spent time on the books with Hullbridge Sports, Southend Manor (loan), Staines Town and East Grinstead. Now, he will be looking to make the most of his opportunity to impress out on loan with the Stags.