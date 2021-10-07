Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow has asked fans to keep backing the club after a dismal start to the 2021/22 campaign.

After the highs of the 2020/21 season, Barnsley have come crashing down in the early stages of the new campaign.

Pressure is piling on the shoulders of manager Markus Schopp after just one Championship win in 11 outings, leaving the Tykes sat in 22nd place.

After Barnsley fell to another defeat at the hands of Millwall last weekend, captain Cauley Woodrow was seen confronting angry supporters. Now, he has made a plea for their backing.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Woodrow has said Barnsley need the support of their fans “more than ever” as they bid to turn around their poor start to the campaign.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Last season was a season they (supporters) missed and it was such a shame.

“We need them to support us as much as they can.

“It is easy to support a team when times are going great, but when times are bad, that is when we need them the most and that’s when we need to hear them more than ever.”

Bidding to kick their season into action

After no wins in nine games, Schopp and Barnsley will be determined to spot the rot when Championship football returns after the international break.

Up next for the Tykes is Reading, who have seen their form improve somewhat in recent weeks after a shaky start to the campaign. A victory could see them jump out of the drop zone, though a defeat will surely lead to further demands for Schopp’s departure.

It remains to be seen how long Barnsley will back Schopp if their form continues, with fans calling for change sooner rather than later.