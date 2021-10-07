Blackburn Rovers welcomed summer signing Jean Paul van Hecke back to action in their friendly against Manchester United as he steps up his return to full fitness.

When Blackburn Rovers brought Dutch prodigy Jean Paul van Hecke in on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, they were well aware that he was carrying an injury.

As a result, the youngster has stayed with his parent club until recently, continuing his rehabilitation under their watch.

However, after linking up with Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, it has now emerged that the defender featured in the behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United.

As confirmed by the Lancashire Telegraph, van Hecke featured in the tie against the Red Devils.

Manchester United ended up winning the game 3-0, with the returning Marcus Rashford scoring a brace for the Premier League outfit.

A good test

With an international break meaning there’s a gap in between fixtures, a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United will have been a good test and a good opportunity to maintain sharpness.

Closing in on a debut

The news of van Hecke’s outing will come as a positive to everyone at Blackburn Rovers.

It is hoped that he can become the latest loaned in player to impress at Ewood Park. The likes of Darragh Lenihan, Daniel Ayala and Hayden Carter will provide solid competition for a starting spot, so it will be interesting to see if he can break into the side and make his debut for Tony Mowbray’s outfit.