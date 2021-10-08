Nottingham Forest endured a wretched start to the 2021/22 campaign under Chris Hughton and were sat 24th when the former Brighton boss lost his job.

Now, former Swansea City boss and new Forest head coach, Steve Cooper appears to have turned the tide. The Reds have picked up ten points from their previous four outings, taking them up to 17th in the Championship table.

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna has spoken out on Forest’s turnaround and has expressed his desire for them to keep up this new lease of life his side seem to have found.

The 24-year-old former Aberdeen defender has told The Scotsman:

“We seem to have turned a bit of a corner.

“We have taken 10 points from four games which has taken us from the bottom of the league up to 17th place.”

McKenna has featured heavily for Forest so far this season – he’s appeared in every one of their 11 league games and he even has a couple of goal contributions to go with it.

Nottingham Forest have been on somewhat of a downward spiral since the 2019/20 season where they finished seventh, narrowly missing out on the play-offs after going winless in their last five fixtures – last time out they finished in a very mediocre 17th.

With new boss Cooper at the helm, he will be hoping to replicate the form he gave Swansea last season which could see Forest climb back up the table and once again be in contention for the play-off spots.

There are a number of things Cooper must do to get the Forest squad ready to propel up the league and good recruitment in January will be crucial.