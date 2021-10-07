Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has received the backing of England U21s boss Lee Carlsey as he bids to return to his best.

Since arriving from Liverpool in a big-money deal, Rhian Brewster hasn’t quite had the impact anyone at Sheffield United would have hoped.

He scored his first goal for the club last month, netting the winner in a Carabao Cup clash with Carlisle United. It is his only goal for the Blades in 38 appearances, though those in the England set-up are keeping faith in the promising striker.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, England U21s boss Carsley has expressed his faith in Brewster, insisting that everyone in the Young Lions set-up is backing him for success.

Carsley moved to heap praise on the Sheffield United man, who is still only 21, saying he is a big fan of the striker.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Rhian needs support at the minute, he needs to see that we have faith in him as a country and that we rate him.

“I wasn’t aware until he’d scored that it was his first goal last month. You just assume that because Rhian has always been around that he had scored. It’s a massive thing.

“I really like him. He’s very level-headed and had a lot thrown at him for someone so young, moving for big money and being in and out of the team.”

Getting back to his best

It will be hoped that Brewster can revive the form that saw him catch the eye during his loan stint with Swansea City.

He starred with the Swans during the 2019/20 campaign, netting 11 goals in 22 games as they just missed out on promotion to the Premier League after falling in the play-offs.

If Sheffield United, along with England, can help Brewster get back to his best, he could play an important role in Slavisa Jokanovic’s bid to get the Blades back to the Premier League.