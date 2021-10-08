Burton Albion travel south to Plymouth Argyle this weekend in one of only four League One games still set to take place.

Both teams have enjoyed pretty good starts to the campaign this time round. Plymouth would see themselves go top with a win and Burton could creep back inside the top six.

Last time out Burton suffered heartbreak as a last-minute Luke McCormick goal for Wimbledon cost Burton all three points . But after finding themselves in a relegation struggle last season the Brewers will be happy manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has instilled some stability and hope into the side.

Predicted XI

Garratt (GK)

Hamer

Bostwick

Shaughnessy

Blake-Tracy

O’Connor

Oshilaja

Akins

Lakin

Smith

Jebbison

Prediction

With so much up for grabs in this fixture for both sides, we believe this will be a close affair and there won’t be much to split them throughout the game and this will be reflected in the result

Score prediction – Plymouth 1-1 Burton