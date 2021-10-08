Predicted Burton Albion XI to face Plymouth Argyle
Burton Albion travel south to Plymouth Argyle this weekend in one of only four League One games still set to take place.
Both teams have enjoyed pretty good starts to the campaign this time round. Plymouth would see themselves go top with a win and Burton could creep back inside the top six.
Last time out Burton suffered heartbreak as a last-minute Luke McCormick goal for Wimbledon cost Burton all three points . But after finding themselves in a relegation struggle last season the Brewers will be happy manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has instilled some stability and hope into the side.
Predicted XI
Garratt (GK)
Hamer
Bostwick
Shaughnessy
Blake-Tracy
O’Connor
Oshilaja
Akins
Lakin
Smith
Jebbison
Prediction
With so much up for grabs in this fixture for both sides, we believe this will be a close affair and there won’t be much to split them throughout the game and this will be reflected in the result
Score prediction – Plymouth 1-1 Burton