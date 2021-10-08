Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has enjoyed an emphatic start to his first full season at the club, as the Wearsiders sit 2nd in League on goal difference behind current leaders, Wigan Athletic.

Johnson has appeared to give Sunderland an identity in the way they play. They’re now renowned for their free-flowing, fast passing style which has seen them cut multiple defences open so far this year. Using a mix of experience and youth from Premier League academies, Johnson has utilised the hunger and passion to sit Sunderland in the automatic spots over the course of the opening ten games.

Johnson joined the Black Cats following a long spell at Championship side Bristol City, but did you know these three things about him?

His Dad is also a manager

Johnson’s father, Gary Johnson, is a 66-year-old football manager who is currently manager of Torquay United. The experienced boss has been around the lower leagues of England since the 1980s working for clubs such as Bristol City, Cheltenham Town, Peterborough United and even having a stint as the Latvian national team manager.

Gary Johnson has also signed his son on multiple occasions, the first being at Yeovil Town where the duo won two promotions and Lee was awarded Player of the Year three times. They then reunited not long after at Bristol City where they won promotion to the Championship in 2007.

Arsenal feud

Sunderland fans know that on the touchline Johnson is an extremely passionate boss who seems to struggle going a few minutes with giving the fourth official an ear-full – but did his more emotional side cost him the chance at a big club back as a teenager?

Johnson started his youth career at London side Arsenal but at 17-year-old he left and joined Watford, following a feud with a coach in the Arsenal set up.

Without this feud, who knows where Johnson would’ve ended up as a player.

A career for Gibraltar

Johnson never quite hit the heights needed to reach the England set-up, other than a five-game stint with the England C team in 2003.

However, this wasn’t his only opportunity to play international football. In 2014 he was contacted by the Gibraltar FA asking him to play for them in their Euro 2016 qualifiers. He was eligible through the birthplace of his Grandmother.

Unfortunately for Gibraltar, Johnson rejected the offer.