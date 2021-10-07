West Brom have five players currently sidelined going into this October international break.

West Brom sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table going into this October international break.

It’s been a solid start to Valerien Ismael’s tenure but the Frenchman has a number of injuries to contend with already – here we look at West Brom’s full injury list and the latest on their sidelined players.

Perhaps the Baggies most pressing injury concern going into the international break was Alex Mowatt. The midfielder has been a hit since joining in the summer but was brought off late in the last outing v Stoke City with a foot injury and the club are still waiting to find out the extent of his injury.

Elsewhere, Robert Snodgrass is back in training following an ankle knock whilst Matt Clarke is always set for a return to action after the international break – the defender says he is raring to get back into Championship action after a hamstring injury.

Rayhaan Tulloch is another name closing in on a return from injury. The youngster has been absent since August with a groin injury but reports suggest he could make a return in November.

One name who won’t be featuring next month, nor in December for that matter is Dara O’Shea who’s been ruled out until next year after suffering damage to his ankle ligaments.

Lastly, Kenneth Zohore has recently been sidelined with injury – Ismael last week insisted that the Dane was part of his West Brom plans, and said that the striker needs to work his way back to fitness before featuring again.