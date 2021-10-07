The Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month nominees have emerged, with the EFL confirming who is up for the award after an impressive September.

Here, we take a look at the in-form quartet and how they performed in the Championship last month:

Aleksandar Mitrovic – Fulham

It would come as no surprise to see Serbia’s all-time top-scorer feature among the nominees several times this season, having been nominated twice in as many months.

Mitrovic starred for Fulham once again over the course of September. He managed six goals in five games for the Cottagers, taking him to 10 in 11 for the campaign.

Ben Brereton Diaz – Blackburn Rovers

Another in-form forward who has managed 10 goals in 11 Championship games this season is Blackburn Rovers’ Chilean star Ben Brereton Diaz.

The 22-year-old chipped in with six goals and one assist in five games across September, scoring five goals in his last two games of the month.

John Swift – Reading

Reading playmaker John Swift starred for Veljko Paunovic’s side as they enjoyed an improvement in form over the course of September.

The former Chelsea ace managed a thoroughly impressive four goals and three assists in five outings for the Royals, helping them to 10 points from a possible 15.

Viktor Gyokeres – Coventry City

Last and certainly not least is Coventry City’s Swedish talisman.

The summer signing from Brighton and Hove Albion has played an important role in Mark Robins’s side as the Sky Blues enjoy a strong start to the 2021/21 campaign. He managed five goals in as many games in September, also laying on one assist.