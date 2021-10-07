Lincoln City and England U21 goalkeeper Josh Griffiths has pulled out of his national duty ahead of Euro qualifiers against Slovenia and Andorra.

It is reported the West Brom loanee has suffered a thumb injury which could cause him to miss the Imps’ next game against Charlton next weekend.

This injury comes as Lincoln boss Michael Appleton told Lincolnshire Live that his squad were beginning to look stronger following injuries to their key men such as Chris Maguire.

Griffiths’ injury may see young goalkeeper Sam Long be given the chance between the sticks. The 18-year-old has featured for Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy, most recently in Lincoln’s 2-1 defeat to trophy defenders Sunderland.

With Lincoln having a lacklustre start to the 2021/22 campaign, on the back of an impressive play-off final appearance last time out, it is vital they don’t get knocked of confidence due to this change in goal – the Imps sit 16th and with fellow under-performers Charlton up next, it really is a chance to climb three points closer to the top-six.

Griffiths is a promising young keeper who has started every League One game so far for Lincoln, he has conceded 15 goals but is yet to keep a clean sheet, however this could be blamed more on the shaky Lincoln defensive in the opening 11 fixtures.

The former Leicester City caretaker boss will be hoping the injury can heal enough before Lincoln’s next league outing, because a solid foundation in goal helps maintain a confident, strong back-line.