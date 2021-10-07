Ipswich Town loan man Louie Barry’s situation at Portman Road is being monitored, with Aston Villa holding the option of a January recall.

As part of Paul Cook’s summer makeover at Ipswich Town, Aston Villa prodigy Louie Barry was added on loan.

The former FC Barcelona starlet arrived on a temporary basis to bolster the Tractor Boys’ attacking options, though his game time has been limited in the early stages of the season.

Now, it has emerged from Birmingham Live that parent club Villa are watching his situation closely.

It is said that Villa will consider recalling Barry from his Ipswich Town spell, with plans in place if that does happen.

The report adds that if Barry’s stint with the League One side is brought to an early end, Villa will look to send the youngster on loan to a League Two side in January as they bid to give the 18-year-old more senior experience.

Town stint so far

Across all competitions, Barry has played only four times for Ipswich Town since his arrival at Portman Road.

He featured in two of their first three League One games but, after remaining an unused substitute in three consecutive games, has been left out of the matchday squad for the last four matches.

In need of more game time

It makes sense for Villa to look at changing up Barry’s situation in January given the lack of action he has had in East Anglia.

The young forward is obviously talented but needs more senior experience if he wants to become a first-team regular with parent club Villa, so a League Two switch could be best for his development.