Former Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers defender Matthew Kilgallon has announced his retirement on Twitter.

Trusted these guys with my career and now absolutely thrilled to be taking my next step alongside them.

I’ve hung my boots up and ready to start representing others in the beautiful game ⚽️.#palmsportmanagement #football #agency @Palmsportsorg @KPS29 pic.twitter.com/lgWCMqlFnC — Matthew Kilgallon (@KilgallonMatt) October 6, 2021

After a lengthy career playing up and down the English football ladder, defender Matthew Kilgallon has confirmed his retirement from professional football.

Now 37, Kilgallon most recently played for non-league side Buxton and he has now confirmed the end of his playing career.

However, following the end of his playing days, Kilgallon will be staying in the football injury.

The York-born ace has taken up a role with Palm Sports Management, where he states he will be “representing others in the beautiful game”, as revealed on Twitter.

An EFL stalwart

Kilgallon played much of his football in the Championship, playing a hefty 244 games in the second-tier over the course of his career.

However, he did get the chance to test himself in the top tier as well, notching up 39 appearances in the Premier League while playing for Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sunderland.

Notable stints

Bramall Lane was where Kilgallon made the most appearances for a single club, featuring for the Blades 124 times over the course of three years with the club.

He joined Sheffield United in 2007 from Leeds United, eventually leaving to link up with Sunderland in 2010.

Following his time with the Black Cats, Kilgallon joined Blackburn Rovers, where he remained for three years. He appeared 66 times for the Lancashire-based side, managing to net three goals in the process.

After leaving Ewood Park, he ended up spending time on the books with Bradford City, Hamilton Academical and Indian side Hyderabad, as well as the earlier mentioned Buxton.