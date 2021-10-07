Entrepreneur Acun Ilicali’s takeover of Hull City is understood to be edging closer, according to a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have been up for sale for the past seven years and may well have new ownership soon.

Sources in Turkey are said to have told Hull Live that Ilicali is confident of striking a deal to buy the Championship side.

The Allams have been in charge of the Tigers since 2010 but the relationship between them and the fans have been strained for a number of years now.

Who is Ilicali?

The 51-year-old is a businessman from Turkey and has made his money in the television and media industry.

He has been involved with football with Fortuna Sittard and invested in the Dutch side last year.

What now?

There is no indication as to how far down the process of buying the club Ilicali is.

However, Hull Live are reporting that the deal is getting closer and confidence is growing that an agreement can be struck.

Patiently waiting

Hull fans have been waiting years for a change in ownership and may finally have their wish granted soon.

Takeovers have been close before though and many will be wary of that.

Current situation

The Tigers are currently 21st in the Championship table and rose out of the relegation zone with their win over Middlesbrough last time out.

Grant McCann’s side have had a tough start to the new season and are back in action after the international break away at Huddersfield Town.