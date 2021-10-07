Sheffield Wednesday loan man Theo Corbeanu has admitted that his temporary spell with the club has been a “little disappointing” so far.

Since arriving from Wolves on a temporary basis, Theo Corbeanu has seen limited action for Sheffield Wednesday.

Across all competitions, the young forward has featured four times this season. He has made three substitute appearances in League One, with his only start coming in the Owls’ 3-0 win over Newcastle United U21s in the EFL Trophy.

Now, Corbeanu has opened up on his spell so far, admitting it has been a “little bit disappointing”.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Corbeanu was honest about his Sheffield Wednesday spell so far, acknowledging that he has areas he needs to improve in.

He said he is determined to make an impact when given the chance as he looks to impress away from parent club Wolves. Here’s what he had to say:

“It has been a little bit disappointing but it is something I need to get on with.

“I know I have a lot of things to improve. I know that and the coaches tell me all the time.

“My overall game needs to improve and that is why I am here. I want to help the team and I feel my role is to make the difference. Whenever I am on the pitch or get my opportunity, I want to take it.”

Competition for a starting spot

Darren Moore has some solid options across the front three, so Corbeanu has some stiff competition if he wants to make his way into Sheffield Wednesday’s starting XI.

His ability to play on the wing or through the middle gives him options as to where he could come into the side, but the Owls have plenty of decent players available in the roles.

It will be interesting to see if Corbeanu can make an impact at Hillsborough as he strives for a starting spot.