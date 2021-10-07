Swansea City defender Ryan Manning has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad with an ankle injury.

Manning, 25, has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers with an ankle injury, and has been replaced with Celtic’s Liam Scales.

Their were reports earlier in the week which expressed concern over Manning’s fitness but it has since been confirmed that he’s withdrawn from the squad.

The left-back joined Swansea City from QPR last season. He’d go on to feature 18 times in the Championship last time round, grabbing two assists.

He’s since featured 10 times in the Championship under Russell Martin but is yet to have a goal involvement to his name, with the Swans having started the season slowly.

Manning though has become a preferred name under Martin – the Irishman has started five of the last six outings for Swansea who sit in 19th-place of the Championship table.

There’s no update as to the extent of Manning’s injury just yet. His absence though would be a huge blow to Swansea.

Manning is a very versatile full-back in that he can operate going forwards and backwards, making him a real asset under Martin. He also offers the defence a lot more pace and so the Swans will be hoping that his withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland squad is precautionary.

Up next for Swansea City against Cardiff City on the 17th of this month.