Aston Villa are interested in Stoke City’s Harry Souttar, as reported by Football Insider.

Aston Villa are the latest club to be linked with the highly-rated defender.

Souttar, who is 22-years-old, is also believed to be on the radar of Everton, as reported by The Sun.

However, Football Insider say Villa now see him as a target going into the January transfer window.

Impressed this season

Souttar has impressed for Stoke this season and has played a key part behind their strong start to the campaign under Michael O’Neill.

The Australia international has made 11 appearances this term.

As per WhoScored, he has made an average of six clearances, 2.1 interceptions and 1.8 tackles per game this season.

Would he suit the Premier League?

Souttar seems ready-made for the top flight and he is young and has the potential to develop into a top defender.

He has already racked up 56 appearances in total for the Potters and also gain experience out on loan at Ross County and Fleetwood Town during his first couple of years at the club.

Stoke sold Nathan Collins to Burnley over the summer but Souttar has actually played more times for the Staffordshire club.

Thoughts?

Stoke need to go all out to keep hold of Souttar as losing him this winter would seriously dent their hopes of promotion.

They need to keep him until next summer and if they aren’t promoted to the Premier League then they can grant him a top flight switch.