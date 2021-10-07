Rochdale loanee Josh Andrews has returned to parent club Birmingham City whilst he recovers from injury.

The youngster has picked up a hamstring injury and has gone back to Wast Hills Training Ground for the time being, as announced by the Blues’ official club website.

Andrews, who is 19-years-old, is poised for ‘at least’ four weeks on the sidelines.

He sustained the injury last Friday before Rochdale’s game against Bradford City.

Impressed so far

The youngster has been a hit with the League Two side and his absence will be a blow to them.

Birmingham gave him the green light to go out on loan in the last transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Rochdale swooped in for him in August and he has since scored three times in seven games for the North West club in all competitions.

Career to date

Andrews has risen up through the Blues’ academy and has been a key player for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The Solihull-born attacker was handed his first professional contract last year but is yet to make a senior appearance for Lee Bowyer’s side.

They loaned him out to Harrogate Town last season and he played three times for Simon Weaver’s side.

What now?



Andrews has gone back to Birmingham for now whilst he recovers from injury but will link back up with Rochdale again once he is fit to play.