Sheffield United have five players sidelined going into this October international break.

Sheffield United are next in action at home to Stoke City on the 16th of this month, with international fixtures being played across this week and next.

The Blades went into the break on the back of successive defeats against Middlesbrough and then Bournemouth leaving them in 14th-place of the Championship table.

It’ll be a pivotal run in to Christmas if Slavisa Jokanovic is to make top-six contenders out of his side, and here we give the Blades’ full injury lowdown ahead of this international break.

Sander Berge remains Sheffield United’s biggest injury concern. The midfielder has now missed the last four outings owing to a hamstring injury, but Jokanovic said ahead of his side’s last outing v Bournemouth that Berge would at earliest be available after the international break.

Meanwhile, Burke has missed the last three with a heel injury but there’s been no suggestion yet as to when he might make a return to action.

Midfield seems to be pretty light at the moment with Luke Freeman also sidelined. The 29-year-old has also missed the last three outings but expected to make a return after the international break, with defender George Baldock another to have sustained a hamstring injury

Baldock was brought off in the second half of the defeat at Bournemouth but the Blades haven’t revealed the extent of his injury as of yet.

Lastly, Jack O’Connell remains a long-term absentee having undergone knee surgery.