Fleetwood Town have snapped up Conor McLaughlin following his departure from Sunderland.

Fleetwood Town have re-signed the defender on a short-term deal, as announced by their official club website.

McLaughlin, who is 30-years-old, was released by Sunderland at the end of last season.

He has spent the past few months weighing up his options as a free agent but has now returned to his former club.

Familiar face

The Northern Ireland international played for Fleetwood for five years from 2012 to 2017 and helped them gain promotion to League One during his time there.

He went on to make exactly 200 appearances for the Cod Army in all competitions and chipped in with eight goals from defence.

McLaughlin left Fleetwood for Millwall and had two seasons in the Championship with the Lions.

Sunderland then came calling a couple of years ago and he spent two campaigns at the Stadium of Light before his contract expired at the end of June.

Shrewd addition

This could turn out to be a useful addition for Fleetwood and he gives Simon Grayson some more competition and depth in defence.

McLaughlin knows the club inside out and was a popular figure during his first spell at the club.

It has been a tough start to the season for Fleetwood and they will hope his experience can help them rise up the league table.