Portsmouth’s loaned-in goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is aware he is likely to have decisions to make over his future as he eyes the number one spot at Manchester City.

Irish prodigy Gavin Bazunu looks to be a serious goalkeeping talent.

Now on loan with Portsmouth, the 19-year-old previously impressed in Manchester City’s youth setup and out on loan with Rochdale. He has even become Stephen Kenny’s go-to man in the Republic of Ireland side.

For now, he remains focused on impressing with Pompey, though he holds lofty ambitions.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Bazunu has spoken of his desire to keep playing first-team football as he eyes Ederson’s number one spot at the Etihad.

It means he may have decisions to make over his future in the long-term, but the youngster is prepared for it when the time comes. He insists that while he wants consistent senior action, he knows he may have to stay around the Manchester City squad to keep development to become number one.

Here’s what he had to say:

“For me, playing games is the most important thing.

“I’ve not made a decision on [my future] yet, but my priority will always be to try and get as many games as I can because at the end of the day, I don’t want to be sitting on the bench.

“I want to be out playing week in, week out if possible.

“But if the best thing for me is to be in or around the squad learning every day and training with Xabi [Mancisidor, City goalkeeping coach], if that’s my best opportunity to become Manchester City number one, then I’d have to consider that in the future.”

The task at hand

With Portsmouth, Bazunu will be looking to impress and continue to progress under Danny Cowley’s management.

He has held down the starting spot at Fratton Park in the early stages of the season, keeping four clean sheets in 10 outings across all competitions.

A strong campaign with Pompey could see him given a test at a higher level, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.