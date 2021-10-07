Derby County are still in search of a new buyer, but Alan Nixon says there’s a ‘good few interested’.

Derby County entered into administration last month and have since been on the lookout for a party to take over the club, and help prevent them from liquidation.

The club’s administrators have made it public that there’s been some strong interest shown in buying the club and The Sun reporter Nixon has today confirmed that:

A good few interested … but let’s see who is serious … may take a week or more to find that out. https://t.co/pxdd08ThoF — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 7, 2021

The takeover process is a lengthy one. Last summer we saw Wigan Athletic fall into administration like the Rams and it took them until March of this year for them to find a buyer.

Nixon went on to tweet this morning that, whilst there’s parties interested in Derby County it remains ‘talk’, but insists that he believes the club will find a buyer:

It’s all talk just now. Until someone makes an offer that’s all it will be too. But enough decent types about to make me think this should go all right. https://t.co/pVDIM4qIOH — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 7, 2021

Derby were plunged into chaos last month but since the administrators have come in, there’s been plenty of case for optimism.

Andrew Andronikou, Andrew Hosking and Carl Jackson are the club’s appointed administrators and they’ve experience working with English clubs in Derby’s current predicament.

As much as they’ve given fans something hope though, the clock is definitely ticking for Derby County in their bid to find a buyer and the longer that the process takes, the less attractive a purchase they may become.

On the pitch, Wayne Rooney continues to work wonders as he and his side recover from their initial 12-point deduction, though more deductions can be expected.

The Rams resume their campaign with a trip to Preston North End later this month.