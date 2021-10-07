Preston North End defender Josh Earl is enjoying life at Deepdale this season.

Preston North End have given him plenty of game time so far this term.

Earl, who is 22-years-old, fell out-of-favour in the last campaign and was loaned out to Burton Albion.

However, he has forced his way back into their plans under Frankie McAvoy now.

The full-back has started the Lilywhites’ last nine games and scored his first goal for the club last week against QPR.

‘It’s good’…

He has said, as per a report by the Lancashire Post: “It’s good to be getting a run of games and I want to keep playing and learning.

“I said at the time that the goal at QPR was bittersweet because it didn’t count for anything in the end, we lost the game. Saying that, it was nice to see it go in, I was in the right place at the right time.

“I’m glad I got my first goal, it’s taken me a long time.”

Burton spell

Burton swooped to sign him during the last January transfer window and spent the second-half of last season with the League One side.

He helped Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side stay up before heading back to his parent club.

Academy graduate

Earl has been on the books at Preston since he was seven and rose up through their academy.

He has also been loaned out to Lancaster City, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town in the past.

The defender is finally starting to nail down a regular spot with the Lilywhites and he will be hoping it continues.