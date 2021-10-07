Oxford United boss Karl Robinson believes Barnsley loanee Herbie Kane ‘holds the key’ to promotion for his side this season, as per a report by the Witney Gazette.

Oxford United landed the midfielder on loan in the last transfer window.

Kane, who is 22-years-old, will be with the U’s until the end of this campaign.

Barnsley let him leave to get more game time under his belt and Robinson is delighted to have him at the Kassam Stadium.

‘He’s that good…

He has said: “I’ve not hidden the fact that this is one of the signings I was so excited about. He holds the key to this football club being in the Championship – I think he’s that good.

“We need to have those players on permanents, we all know that. He likes being back down south for the first time in a long time.”

He added: “Cameron Brannagan has played with him at youth level and they’re very close. He gives me tremendous flexibility, we don’t lose our attacking prowess when he’s on the pitch because he’s a forward-thinking footballer.”

Barnsley situation

The Tykes signed Kane in October last year and he has since made 28 appearances for the Championship side in all competitions.

He still has three years left on his contract at Oakwell.

Career to date

The ex-England youth international spent time in the academy at Bristol City before signing for Liverpool as a youngster.

He went on to make two first-team appearances for the Premier League giants.

The Reds also loaned him out to Doncaster Rovers and Hull City to gain some experience during his spell at Anfield.