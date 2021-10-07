Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has praised Brandon Comley’s ‘first class’ attitude, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers played the out-of-favour midfielder in their Papa John’s Trophy win over Liverpool Under-21s on Tuesday.

Comley, who is 25-years-old, is not in the Trotters’ 23-man squad and can’t play in the league.

Leyton Orient were keen on signing him in the last transfer window, as per The Bolton News (live transfer blog, 31.08.21, 6.45).

However, he ended up staying at the University of Bolton Stadium and is having to bide his time for game time.

‘Credit to him’…

Evatt praised him after the match the other night: “I think it’s credit to him. His attitude and application was first class, as was them all. That is the type of group we have.”

He added: “It hasn’t been easy for Brandon but there has never been a problem personally between him and myself. It is just about selection, and it is business at the end of the day. It is football.”

Struggles for opportunities

Comley only joined Evatt’s side last year but has struggled for regular first-team football during his time in the North West.

He only made 14 appearances in all competitions last term as they won promotion from League Two.

What next?

Comley is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next year.

It could be the case that Bolton look to sell him in January to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Could Leyton Orient reignite their interest this winter?