Mansfield Town loanee Ryan Stirk has returned to Birmingham City whilst he recovers from injury.

The Blues have brought him back to Wast Hills Training Ground for his initial recovery, as announced by their official club website.

Stirk, who is 21-years-old, has suffered damage to his ankle ligaments.

He will now be out of action for a ‘number of weeks’.

The youngster picked up the injury in a league fixture against Rochdale in September and hasn’t played since.

Loan so far

Birmingham gave him the green light to leave on loan during the last transfer window to get some experience under his belt.

Mansfield swooped to sign him at the end of July on a season-long loan deal.

He has since made six appearances in all competitions for Nigel Clough’s side.

Read: Player released by Birmingham City signs for new club

Career to date

The Wales youth international has risen up through the academy of Birmingham and has been a regular for their youth sides over recent years.

He was handed his first-team debut in a Championship fixture against Cardiff City earlier this year.

Stirk has since made a further four more appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Injury blow

His ankle injury is a big blow to both him and Mansfield.

Stirk is going back to Birmingham as he works his way to fitness again but that doesn’t spell the end of his loan spell with the Stags.