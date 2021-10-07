Former Cardiff City hero Robert Earnshaw says he is ‘ready to be a manager’ after completing his UEFO Pro License – could he be the man to put Cardiff City back on track?

Earnshaw, now age 40, made 227 appearances in all competitions for Cardiff City, across two spells at the the club.

He graduated through the Bluebirds’ youth academy and spent six years with the club during his first stint, leaving in 2004 for West Brom.

Earnshaw went on to represent the likes of Norwich City, Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Blackpool before venturing out into the world game to go on and feature for all of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Toronto FC, Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps.

But he’s been back in Wales since May 2020 studying for his UEFA Pro License and speaking to Sky Sports, he says he’s ready to make the step into management:

“I am ready to be a manager. I have confidence in my own ability.

“We started in May 2020 and it has been a long process to get to the end of it.

“It is the highest qualification in football coaching that you can get. It gives you so much knowledge and information that you are able to elevate yourself to a different level. I know I am a much better coach now than I was a year ago.”

The contemporary gamble that Cardiff City need?

Cardiff City have been in a state of limbo since their 2019 relegation from the Premier League. Neil Warnock was a hopeful bet to get them promoted at first time of asking and his successor Neil Harris was something of a calculated gamble, which ultimately led them nowhere.

Mick McCarthy is now the man at the helm. He put on a good show for fans last season but this time round has been markedly different – his side sit in 20th-place of the Championship table having lost their last five in the league, scoring just once and conceding 12 in that time.

Fans are tired of McCarthy and indeed tired of having a more traditional boss at the helm. Warnock and McCarthy are somewhat alike in their philosophies, whilst Harris was kind of an updated version of both, in that all three of their games consist of peppering the opposition box with crosses into big target men.

Cardiff then seem to be at a crossroads. The club seems to be stalling in their progression, if not heading backwards, and there could be no better time to shake things up with a maverick appointment – someone unproven.

There’s the sense that Cardiff City with the players they have, have what it takes to stay in the Championship no matter the man at the helm. But going forward the club needs someone fresh, someone more in tune with the contemporary game and ideally, someone who knows the club and its values.

Earnshaw could yet be the ideal man to bring Cardiff City into the new. Fresh out of his UEFA Pro License, hungry for management and a true Cardiff City legend. A gamble for sure, but Cardiff City can’t keep up this tired agenda when it comes to appointing managers.