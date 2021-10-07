Australia boss Graham Arnold isn’t surprised by rumours linking Stoke City’s Harry Souttar to the Premier League.

Everton have been linked with a move for the defender over the past week, as reported by The Sun.

Souttar, who is 22-years-old, has been in impressive form for the Potters so far this season.

He has played a key role behind their impressive start to the Championship campaign under Michael O’Neill.

Stoke will be eager to keep hold of him for as long as they can but may have to fend off some winter interest.

International duty

Souttar is currently away on international duty with Australia for their fixtures against Oman and Japan.

Their boss Arnold has commented on the transfer speculation surrounding his defender, as per a report by the Sydney Morning Herald: “There were a few whispers just before we went to the Olympics about a few Premier League clubs, and he’s gone back to Stoke City, he’s doing exceptionally well.

“He’s got a coach that trusts him enormously in Michael O’Neill but if you look at Harry, he’s probably one of the only players I had at the Olympics that had anywhere near matched all the other players that were at the Olympics for match minutes – [he was] on the field every week and playing.”

He added: “Harry’s got so much potential. He’s great to have around. He’s got such a great mentality and he’s such a great kid. It’s fantastic for Australia and for Harry if those type of things happen.”

Career to date

Souttar started out in Scotland with spells at Celtic and Dundee United.

Stoke then swooped to sign him in 2016 and he has spent the past five years with the Staffordshire club.

He has gone on to make 56 appearances for them in all competitions to date, as well as having loan spells away with Ross County and Fleetwood Town.