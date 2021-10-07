Charlton Athletic’s Deji Elewere is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

The defender has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley.

Elewere, who is 18-years-old, is out of contract at the end of this season though and the Addicks run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

The teenager played in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this week against Southampton Under-21s in a game that was watched by scouts from Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham United, as per a reporter by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

Need to secure future

Charlton won’t want to lose him for nothing and need to tie him down on a long-term basis as soon as they can with the January transfer window on the horizon.

Career to date

Elewere linked up with the Addicks at the age of 13 and has been a regular for the club at various youth levels over recent years.

He was thrown into the first-team picture over pre-season by Nigel Adkins and was then handed his senior debut in August in their Carabao Cup loss to AFC Wimbledon.

The youngster has since made a further four appearances this term and has been shown a lot of faith by the League One side.

What now?

Securing a new contract for Elewere has to be high up on Charlton’s list of priorities right now.

He could be a huge asset for the club in the future and can’t be lost to a Premier League side just yet.