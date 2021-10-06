Matt Holland made 215 appearances in all competitions for Charlton Athletic between 2003 and 2009, scoring 14 goals for the club.

Holland, now age 47, was a youngster with both Arsenal and West Ham. He got his break with Bournemouth though, making 100 appearances for the Cherries before being snapped up by Ipswich Town in 1997.

He went on to spend six years with the Tractor Boys, writing himself into legendary status with over 300 appearances to his name and a promotion to the Premier League in 2000.

But in 2003 he’d leave for Charlton Athletic. His first four seasons with the Addicks were spent in the Premier League at a much brighter time in the club’s history under Alan Curbishley.

Retiring from playing in 2007, Holland can regularly be heard on talkSPORT, BBC and BT Sport.

But how much can you remember about his time at Charlton Athletic? Have a go at our latest legends quiz below!