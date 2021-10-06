West Brom are sitting pretty in 2nd-place of the Championship table going into this October international break, but there’s a long road ahead for Valerien Ismael’s side.

West Brom find themselves three points behind unbeaten leaders Bournemouth after 11 games of the campaign. They’re level on 22 points with Coventry City in 3rd with Stoke City and Fulham following closely behind, and are the league’s third highest scorers with 20 goals.

But the striking department has raised some question marks so far this season. Karlan Grant took a while to get going but is now on four Championship goals for the season, with summer signing Jordan Hugill yet to get off the mark. It was the latter who started in the middle of Albion’s attack in last outing against the Potters but the former West Ham man came under some scrutiny for his performance.

With Kenneth Zohore being the club’s only other real option in that position, it suggests that Ismael is somewhat light in that area and should either Grant, Hugill or even Zohore pick up an injury at some point this season then it’ll make matters worse.

January is less than two months away. The Baggies look as though they need another attacking option come New Year and they could do worse than returning for summer target Daryl Dike – the American was linked with a number of English clubs following his impressive cameo at Barnsley last season, but has remained with Orlando City.

He showed at Oakwell that he can lead the line effectively and most importantly, score goals. He’s now scored in each of his last three outings for Orlando to take his tally to six in 12 MLS games this season but with that campaign ending early next year, he and his club could well be looking for another English loan move to up his value.

Dike could certainly give West Brom an edge in the promotion race this season. But if Ismael wants him then he’ll no doubt have to fend off some stiff competition.