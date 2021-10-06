Millwall boss Gary Rowett is hoping sidelined trio Connor Mahoney, Scott Malone and Mason Bennett will all be in contention for the clash against Luton Town after the international break.

Millwall have endured a tough run of injuries in the early stages of the season, with some carrying over into the international break.

Forwards Connor Mahoney and Mason Bennett have seen their action limited this season, mainly owing to injuries. Left-sided ace Scott Malone, on the other hand, has been a consistent starter but was forced off in the latter stages of the Lions’ win over Bristol City and missed the Barnsley win.

Now, with the international break upon us, there is time for players to rest and recover before the return to action on the 16th.

After the break, it is hoped that Millwall trio Mahoney, Malone and Bennett will all be fit and in contention for the clash against Luton Town. Manager Gary Rowett provided an update on the Millwall men, saying:

“With Scotty, we’re just waiting to find out the extent of the soreness he’s feeling around his hips and quad. We don’t think it’s too serious but we’ll get that checked out.

“Mason would have been available for the weekend but we felt it was too soon.

“Connor we hope will be available for the next game.

“I think we’re in a pretty good position. Players are in and around the training ground this week if they need to do a bit of work.”

Looking to maintain momentum

It will be hoped that Millwall can keep as many players fit as possible over the break as they look to maintain the form they came into the break with.

The Lions had won only one of their first nine Championship games, though that includes six draws. However, that run of draws in part of a now seven-game undefeated streak in the second-tier, winning their last two games before the break.

They will return against a Luton Town side that have been somewhat unpredictable in the early stages of the campaign, so it will be interesting to see if Millwall can maintain momentum and defeat Nathan Jones’ side.