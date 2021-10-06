Sunderland’s Corry Evans has had to drop out of Ian Baraclough’s Northern Ireland squad due to an injury, it has been reported.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been a regular for Northern Ireland since making his international debut back in 2009.

Overall, Evans has played 66 times for the international side, though injury kept him out of the last round of fixtures earlier in the season, meaning he missed ties against Lithuania, Estonia and Switzerland.

Now, after being called back into the squad by Ian Baraclough, it has been reported that the Sunderland ace has been forced to withdraw.

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, injury has ruled Evans out, forcing him to drop out of the Northern Ireland side for the upcoming ties against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Details on the injury are yet to emerge, so it awaits to be seen what has ruled the former Blackburn Rovers man out and how severe it is.

Evans’ time on Wearside so far

The earlier mentioned injury has limited Evans’ game time somewhat since arriving at the Stadium of Light, though he has been back in the side recently after recovering from the hamstring problem.

Overall, he has played seven times for Sunderland across all competitions, chipping in with one assist. He also wore the captain’s armband and started in the two recent ties against Cheltenham Town and Portsmouth.

It remains to be seen if Evans’ injury keeps him out beyond the remainder of the break or if he can feature for Sunderland when League One football returns on the 16th.