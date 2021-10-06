Middlesbrough attacker Matt Crooks has been a standout this season, despite the club’s inconsistent start to the campaign.

Middlesbrough signed Crooks from relegated Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal and has been one of the club’s better performers so far.

He is currently their joint-top scorer this season with two goals in 11 games, whilst he also registered an assist during that time as well. Crooks has played 90 minutes in all but one of Boro’s games so far, with the other game ending with his dismissal, although the ban was overturned two days later.

Boro boss Neil Warnock admitted his admiration for Crooks and referenced his impressive running stats in a recent interview with The Yorkshire Post. However, he did say that he might need to adapt his game in order to get into more goalscoring positions.

“To be fair, I don’t think I’ve ever had a player do 13 kilometres in a game and he does that regularly. It is unheard of.

“He actually does too much. What is unusual for me is that I am trying to tell him not to do as much as that.

“He could do less and be more penetrable by standing still at times and having a breather and being ready to go again in different positions.” Warnock went on to label Crooks as ‘a gem’ and stated he will be a fan favourite if he keeps this up.