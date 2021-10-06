MK Dons loan ace Troy Parrott is being eyed up as the long-term replacement for Harry Kane at Spurs, according to reports.

Parrott has long been one of Spurs’ top youth academy talents, enjoying thoroughly impressive goalscoring spells with the club’s U18s and U21s.

The 19-year-old has already made four appearances for the club’s senior side and has picked up experience on loan spells away from Spurs.

Now, after a strong start to his loan spell with League One side MK Dons, it has been claimed that coaches are eyeing him up as the long-term successor to Harry Kane’s throne.

According to 90min, coaches at Spurs are trying to persuade the board to bring Parrott through as the long-term replacement for Kane, rather than spending big on another striker.

The backroom team at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have been impressed by his recent development and believe he could be the best option at the top of the pitch if/ when Kane departs.

Starring after previous struggles

Parrott has struggled to make an impact out on loan in recent seasons. He was unable to score in any of his 14 outings with Championship side Millwall, only managing one assist.

He then linked up with Ipswich Town, where he chipped in with two goals in 18 outings.

However, he has enjoyed a successful start to life on loan with Liam Manning’s MK Dons. In 10 appearances, Spurs loanee Parrott has managed three goals and four assists, helping MK in their strong start to the season.