Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson has had his say on Derby County’s administration, with his Latics side having recently gone through a similar turmoil.

Derby County entered into administration last month. The Rams were dealt a 12-point deduction and their future has been plunged into chaos, with the club’s administrators searching frantically to find a buyer and save the club.

Wigan Athletic though has recently come out of administration. In July of last year they were plunged into administration and relegated from the Championship owing to a points deduction. But in March of this year they found a buyer and have since got themselves back on a positive path, competing near the top of the League One table under Richardson.

Speaking to Wigan Today, Richardson gave his thoughts on Derby County’s situation:

“Obviously everyone here will have huge empathy for the situation at Derby – the players, management, staff, families, supporters, and what they’re going through.

“If they have to experience even a fraction of what we did, it still sends a tingle down the spine.

“Hopefully they’ve got good people in and there’ll be some really good advice, and I’ve become a little bit of a campaigner now in that respect.” Wigan’s downfall was controversial to say the least. It’s since been dubbed ‘one of the biggest betting scandals’ in history, made yet more controversial over leaked videos of EFL chairman Rick Parry suggesting that Wigan’s entering into administration was linked to a large bet in the Philippines on Wigan to be relegated from the Championship that season.