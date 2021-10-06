Birmingham City midfielder Ivan Sunjic has admitted he was “sorry” to see compatriot Alen Halilovic depart St Andrew’s during the summer window.

After his contract with the Blues came to an end during the summer, former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Alen Halilovic became a free agent.

Following his departure from Birmingham City, he ended up being snapped up by fellow Championship side Reading.

Now, fellow Croatian Ivan Sunjic has opened up on his compatriot’s departure from St Andrew’s.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Sunjic admitted that he was “sorry” to see the midfielder depart, stating everyone at the club wanted him to stay.

However, despite the fact Sunjic and co made Halilovic aware of that, he had made his decision to move on from the Blues. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I was happy to have someone from Croatia to be here. I have known him since we have been young, the same generation, we have been through a lot since Under 15 to 21 with the international team.

“Was I sorry to see him leave? Yes, of course, but I cannot say why he didn’t come back here, he made his choice.

“Of course I think everybody wanted him to be here, I said that to him, me, players as well but he made his choice.”

Having emerged in Veljko Paunovic’s side in recent weeks, it will be interesting to see how Halilovic fares with Reading after a season-long stint with Birmingham City.

Preparing for the reunion

There is still a month before Birmingham City and Reading face off at the start of November, but it will be interesting to see how Halilovic fares against his former side if played.

In his first six appearances for Reading, he has mainly featured on the right-wing, chipping in with one goal and two assists.

The next month gives him more time to settle into his new surroundings and get fully up to speed with like under Paunovic. It awaits to be seen how he gets on with the Royals as he embarks on his second campaign in English football.