Bournemouth attacker David Brooks has dropped out of Rob Page’s Wales squad through illness, it has been confirmed.

For Wales’ upcoming fixtures against the Czech Republic and Estonia, manager Rob Page named Bournemouth ace David Brooks in his squad.

The 24-year-old has been a regular in the squad over the past few years, earning 21 caps since his first call-up back in 2017.

Now, ahead of Wales’ next round of fixtures, it has been confirmed that the Bournemouth man has been forced to withdraw from the squad.

The Bournemouth Daily Echo has reported Brooks’ withdrawal, with manager Page revealing he has been forced to drop out with illness alongside Spurs defender Ben Davies.

He will now be hoping to take the international break to recover as he looks to break back into Scott Parker’s starting XI with the Cherries.

Brooks’ 2021/22 season so far

The Welsh winger has played nine times for Bournemouth across all competitions this season, with seven of those coming in the Championship.

After starting in all but one of the Cherriers’ opening seven games of the season, Brooks has been an unused substitute in three of the club’s last four Championship games, with his last outing coming in the 0-0 draw with Peterborough United.

Competition aplenty

Parker has the welcome problem of having plenty of solid options available on the wings.

Ryan Christie and Jaidon Anthony have been the go-to options on the wings in recent weeks, while Jamal Lowe and Morgan Rogers also provide solid options. Hopefully, the increased competition will bring the best out of Brooks and his fellow wingers as Parker looks to fire Bournemouth back to the Premier League.