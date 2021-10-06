Cardiff City youngster Tom Davies has committed his future to the club, with the Bluebirds confirming he has put pen to paper on a new deal.

A number of young Cardiff City talents have made their way through the youth ranks and into the senior side recently.

One of the most promising talents looks to be Rubin Colwill, who has already made 17 senior appearances and earned a spot in the Wales squad. Others include left-back Joel Bagan and forward Mark Harris.

Now, Tom Davies, another youngster who has made his senior debut for Cardiff City this season, has committed his long-term future to the club.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the 17-year-old has signed his first professional deal with the Bluebirds.

It comes after some impressive performances for the U18s and U23s, ultimately earning him his first appearance earlier this season. Davies played 90 minutes in Cardiff’s Carabao Cup win over Sutton United, providing an assist in the 3-2 victory.

Now, he will be looking to kick on and continue his development as he bids for a spot in Mick McCarthy’s first-team plans.

The path to the first-team

Ryan Giles and Joel Bagan are Cardiff’s main options on the left-hand side, so Davies has good competition for a starting spot.

At 17, there won’t be a rush to get Davies into the senior side just yet. However, he will have ambitions of becoming a regular with his boyhood club, so it will be interesting to see if he gets more first-team chances after penning a new deal.