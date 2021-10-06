League Two’s Player of the Month nominations for September have been confirmed by the EFL, with some of the division’s top players earning recognition for their performances.

Here, we take a look at how the League Two quartet fared over the course of the month:

Harry Smith – Leyton Orient

Since joining from Northampton Town, Harry Smith has emerged as a key player for Kenny Jackett, with his performances in September showing exactly why.

The physical centre-forward chipped in with four goals in as many games as Leyton Orient went undefeated throughout the month.

Luke Armstrong – Harrogate Town

Another striker with plenty of physical presence enjoying a strong start to life with their new club is Harrogate Town ace Luke Armstrong.

September saw the former Middlesbrough man show his new fans exactly what he brings to the side, netting three goals and providing two assists in some strong displays for Simon Weaver’s outfit.

Ben Garrity – Port Vale

Former Blackpool midfielder Ben Garrity has been a mainstay in Darrell Clarke’s side this season and his recent performances have justified his spot in the starting XI.

He scored a brace in the 2-1 win over Swindon Town and the decisive goal in Vale’s 1-0 win over Scunthorpe United, helping his side win three of four games in September.

Nicky Cadden – Forest Green Rovers

Left-sided star Nicky Cadden thoroughly impressed in August, and his form carried over into September too.

The Scot provided an impressive three assists as Forest Green went undefeated throughout the month, with his contributions taking him to four goals and four assists in nine League Two outings this season.