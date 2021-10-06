League One’s Player of the Month nominations have emerged after September, with four in-form players earning recognition for their recent performances.

Here, we take a look at the four nominees and how they fared over the course of the month:

Carl Winchester – Sunderland

After being in and out of Sunderland’s starting XI after joining from Forest Green Rovers in January, Winchester has successfully nailed down a spot in Lee Johnson’s side in a new role at right-back.

The 28-year-old has starred in the new position, with his performances in September really catching the eye. He managed to chip in with two goals in four games, also helping keep two clean sheets.

Scott Twine – MK Dons

The highly-rated attacking midfielder has started life at MK Dons in fine form, with his displays last month providing just how important he will be for Liam Manning’s side.

Twine chipped in with four goals and one assist in five games, with his most eye-catching outing coming in the 3-3 draw against Fleetwood Town. He netted all three of MK’s goals, proving to be a nuisance from long-range once again.

Cole Stockton – Morecambe

Stockton impressed in Morecambe’s promotion-winning campaign last season and has continued to star in League One.

Over the course of September, Stephen Robinson’s talisman scored five goals in as many games, also chipping in with an assist for good measure. His goals will be crucial for the Shrimps as they bid to maintain their place in the third-tier after promotion.

Anthony Scully – Lincoln City

Irish U21s international Scully proved his danger in front of goal once again last month, scoring three goals and providing three assists in five outings for the Imps.

Lincoln City’s 5-1 over Cambridge United saw Scully put in one of the best individual performances you will see this season, contributing to every goal scored (two goals, three assists).