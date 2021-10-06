Shrewsbury Town’s game against Wolves Under-21s was watched by Premier League scouts last night.

Shrewsbury Town ended up winning 3-1 to go 2nd in their group in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Shropshire Star reporter Lewis Cox says there were representatives from top flight clubs watching the match (see tweet below).

There were a number of top flight scouts at the game watching the youth on show.

Steve Cotterill decided to hand game time to some promising youngsters.

Events of the game

Wolves took the lead on 31 minutes through Owen Hesketh and led 1-0 at half-time.

However, Shrewsbury turned the game around in the second-half and equalised through 17-year-old Tom Bloxham.

The League One side then took the lead when Louis Lloyd scored to make it a dream full debut for himself.

Attacker Rekeil Pyke then added a third in stoppage time to make it a good evening in the end for the Shrews.

Other youngsters who played

As well as Bloxham and Lloyd, Cotterill also decided to play Callum Wilson and Charlie Caton and they both caught the eye.

Quotes

The Shrews’ boss spoke to their official club website after the match: “Our first half performance was a little bit patchy but that happens when you put a team together that don’t play together on a regular basis. We deliberately picked a young team tonight and our average age would have been around 22”.

What next?

Shrewsbury are back in action this weekend and travel to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town.