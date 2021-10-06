Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford has said loaned in forward Owen Dale must return to full fitness before a permanent move from Crewe Alexandra is completed.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Owen Dale was heavily linked with a move away from Crewe Alexandra, having become a star player at Gresty Road.

Eventually, it was Blackpool who secured a deal for the forward, though only on loan after a foot problem emerged during his medical.

Now, with Dale still struggling with the same foot issue, chief executive Ben Mansford has said the problem must be sorted before the Tangerines look to strike a permanent deal.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Mansford admitted that the club didn’t feel “comfortable” doing a permanent deal after discovering the issue, but revealed his excitement at the prospect of Dale playing in a Blackpool shirt.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We told Crewe that if we were allowed to take Owen on loan, with everything documented for us to have the option to convert it to a permanent, then we’ll go off, understand Owen’s body, get him to a place where he’s fit to play for us and then consider the situation with everyone.

“Then we will work through the current loan with Crewe and Owen’s advisors, and hopefully get the right solution for everybody at the right time.