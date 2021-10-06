Maxime Biamou, who was released by Coventry City at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, is said to have put pen to paper on a contract with Dundee United.

Coventry City opted to bring an end to Biamou’s time at the club during the summer.

His Sky Blues departure at the end of his contract brought an end to his four-year affiliation with the club, having stayed with the Sky Blues since joining from now-Football League outfit Sutton United.

Now, after a short stint out of the game as a free agent, Biamou is said to have agreed a return to the game with Dundee United.

As reported by The Courier, the French forward has agreed a deal with the Scottish Premiership side, putting pen to paper with his new club.

Official confirmation of the deal is yet to emerge, but with a contract signed and agreed, it seems a matter of time before the former Coventry City striker’s new home is announced.

A new challenge

The move to Scotland presents Biamou with a new challenge, so it will be interesting to see how he fares north of the border.

The 30-year-old started his career in France, playing for Villemomble Sports and AS Yezure before coming to England to join Sutton. He spent a successful year with the U’s, scoring 13 goals in 45 games and earning a move to Coventry City.

In his time with the Sky Blues, Biamou managed 26 goals and 11 assists in 116 outings, helping them win promotion to the Championship along the way.

With a new challenge awaiting the striker at Dundee United, Coventry fans will be watching on from afar to see how their former striker gets on.