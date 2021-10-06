Charlton Athletic’s clash with Southampton Under-21s was watched by Premier League scouts last night.

Charlton Athletic ended up beating the young Saints’ side 4-1.

AllNigerianSoccer.com has reported that representatives from Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham United were at the game.

The top flight trio were said to be watching players from both sides.

Chance to shine

Charlton handed some game time to senior players like George Dobson, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Jayden Stockley but also gave a run out to some of their youngsters.

Nathan Harness, Charles Clayden and Ben Dempsey were given minutes.

As was the promising Deji Elewere, who AllNigerianSoccer have named as someone who may be alerting the attention of the Premier League sides.

The teenager played the full 90 minutes yesterday and has in fact made a few first-team appearances so far this season.

Contract situation

Elewere, who is 18-years-old, is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Charlton and is seen as one for the future for them.

They will no doubt want to tie him down on a long-term contract as soon as they can do to avoid other clubs swooping in.

What next?

Charlton have a break from the action until next weekend now with Lincoln City being their next opponents.