Middlesbrough boss admits concern over ‘injury mess’ ahead of international break
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has admitted he is concerned about the number of injured players at the club, in an interview with The Hartlepool Mail.
Middlesbrough currently have Anfernee Dijksteel, Darnell Fisher, Marcus Browne, Sammy Ameobi, and Onel Hernandez all out injured at present. Whilst there are concerns over the fitness of new signings James Lea Siliki and Martin Payero.
Siliki was the only one of the aforementioned group to feature in Boro’s last outing, coming off the bench in their 2-0 defeat at Hull City.
With the international break underway, Warnock will use the time to build up fitness, however the veteran manager admitted none will be ready to compete against Peterborough United next weekend.
“I think [the international break] would come at a good time if it was about four weeks long,” said Warnock.
“But it’s only two weeks so it’s going to be a difficult period.
“It’s not looking likely any of the injured lads will be back for that Peterborough game.”
He went on to describe the current injury situation as a ‘mess’, but he is trying to remain positive.
“We have to be ready next week to sort the mess out with the injured players.
“It’s a bleak picture at the minute,” he said.
“That’s how football is though. You’ve got to overcome these things. We’re in a great job and there are a lot of people worse off than us.”
Thoughts
Middlesbrough suffered plenty of injuries last season too, particularly in the latter stages of the campaign. This prevented them from achieving a place in the top six.
They had been keeping pace with the top six but injuries proved to be decisive as they fell away and ended the season in 10th, and a similar situation seems to be occurring here.
They have signed 12 new players this summer, yet Siliki, Payero, and Ameobi have barely kicked a ball, making three starts between them in the Championship. Elsewhere, Dijksteel and Fisher are first and second choice right-backs and will be out for a number of months, as will Browne.
As Warnock rightfully puts it, it is a bleak picture.