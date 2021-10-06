“We have to be ready next week to sort the mess out with the injured players.

“That’s how football is though. You’ve got to overcome these things. We’re in a great job and there are a lot of people worse off than us.”

Thoughts

Middlesbrough suffered plenty of injuries last season too, particularly in the latter stages of the campaign. This prevented them from achieving a place in the top six.

They had been keeping pace with the top six but injuries proved to be decisive as they fell away and ended the season in 10th, and a similar situation seems to be occurring here.

They have signed 12 new players this summer, yet Siliki, Payero, and Ameobi have barely kicked a ball, making three starts between them in the Championship. Elsewhere, Dijksteel and Fisher are first and second choice right-backs and will be out for a number of months, as will Browne.

As Warnock rightfully puts it, it is a bleak picture.