Bolton Wanderers have sold out a second allocation of away tickets for their trip to Sheffield Wednesday in League One this weekend.

Bolton Wanderers head to Hillsborough this Saturday. The Trotters will look to build on their strong start to the season against an Owls side who’ve proved indifferent so far this campaign, sitting in 12th compared to Bolton in 7th.

Ian Evatt’s side go into the game on the back of a 4-1 win over Liverpool’s U21 side in the Papa John’s Trophy last night too, and the club has announced this morning that their ticket allocation for Hillsborough has sold out.

🎟️ The second allocation of tickets for this weekend's @SkyBetLeagueOne fixture away at @swfc, 3pm kick-off, has now sold out. A further 200 tickets will be made available tomorrow at midday (100 online and 100 via the phone lines). 3,000 Wanderers fans so far! 😍#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) October 6, 2021

Up to 3,000 Bolton fans will make the trip to Sheffield this weekend and with a further 200 tickets going on sale on Thursday.

After a year-and-a-half of fan-less fixtures across large parts of the world, fans are once again enjoying going to watch their team and away days are once again back on the agenda.

Bolton is a club steeped in modern history and after their recent hardships, they’re seemingly back on the up and their ever loyal fan base are loving life in League One.

Though a trip to Hillsborough is never easy – the Owls have a solid fan base of their own and they’ve seen away days to the likes of Mansfield Town in the Papa John’s Trophy last night sold out.

It’ll be a clash of two historic clubs on Saturday – a win for Bolton could lift them as high as 3rd depending on other results, with Wednesday able to leapfrog Bolton should they claim three points.

